News 2 bodies pulled from Hudson River on Weehawken-Hoboken border Two bodies were pulled from the Hudson River Tuesday on the border of Weehawken and Hoboken. 2 bodies pulled from Hudson River on Weehawken-Hoboken border April 4, 2017 12:03 PM HUDSON COUNTY - Two bodies were pulled from the Hudson River Tuesday on the border of Weehawken and Hoboken. Police said the bodies were found near 500 Harbor Blvd. The investigation is still in the very early stages. Neither victim has been identified at this time. News 12 does have a crew on the scene and will bring you the very latest as it becomes available.