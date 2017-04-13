168 illegal guns housed in Newark police property room to be destroyed

About 168 illegal guns seized by the Newark Police Department will be destroyed. (4:13 PM)

Updated

NEWARK - A total of 168 illegal guns housed in the Newark Police Division’s property room will be destroyed, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose announced Thursday.

Baraka said the guns’ destruction will alleviate city violence and ensure that the weapons never return to the city’s streets. 

“With New Jersey having the strongest gun control law in America, weapons continue to flow into Newark from other states,” Baraka said. “We need national gun control. By destroying these guns, we at least ensure that they will never be used again to inflict violence in Newark.”

Newark police have recovered 100 guns since the beginning of this year. Ambrose said the problem still exists regardless.

"I think (gun violence) continues to plague a lot of communities because of the influx of these guns coming in and coming from the Southern states and the Western states into our municipality,” he said.

Ambrose urged anyone with information about illegal firearms or other weapons to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-877-695-8477 or 1-877-695-4867.  All anonymous Crime Stoppers tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

