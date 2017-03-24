14 towns included in list of 100 richest US towns, according to Bloomberg.com
EDISON - Bloomberg.com has come out with the list of the 100 richest towns in the United States, and 14 of them are in New Jersey.
The top three in New Jersey are Short Hills at number five, Upper Saddle River at 19 and North Caldwell at 41. Also on the list are Franklin Lakes, Rumson and Upper Montclair.
The list was composed of the highest U.S. household incomes in 2015. Short Hills came in at just over $350,000.
The top three nationally include Atherton, California, Cherry Hills Village, Colorado, and Scarsdale New York. Atherton was just under $450,000.