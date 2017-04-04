11 candidates file petitions to run for New Jersey governor

EDISON - A total of 11 candidates are now running in the primaries for governor.

Six democrats and five republicans have filed petitions to run. Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is considered a frontrunner for the Republican Party, while Philip Murphy leads the Democrat Party candidates.

The final field is not necessarily set. Independent candidates have until New Jersey's primary election on June 6 to declare.

