News 11 candidates file petitions to run for New Jersey governor A total of 11 candidates are now running in the primaries for governor. 11 candidates file petitions to run for New Jersey governor Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments April 4, 2017 10:37 AM EDISON - A total of 11 candidates are now running in the primaries for governor. Six democrats and five republicans have filed petitions to run. Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is considered a frontrunner for the Republican Party, while Philip Murphy leads the Democrat Party candidates. The final field is not necessarily set. Independent candidates have until New Jersey's primary election on June 6 to declare. For a complete list of candidates, CLICK HERE. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 0:27 1 State trooper injured in crash on I-78 in Warren Township 2:08 2 Work continues to remove vacant buildings in Long Branch 0:27 3 Tech Check - April 3, 2017 2:29 4 Heavy rain already causing flooding in Newark 1:47 5 New Jersey air travelers face new safety concerns advertisement | advertise on News 12