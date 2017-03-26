News 1.3-magnitude earthquake recorded in NJ Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small earthquake on Saturday. You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now. Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small earthquake on Saturday. (PHOTO CREDIT: USGS website) (11:21 AM) Like Tweet Share Pin Email 0 Comments March 26, 2017 10:56 AM MORRIS PLAINS - Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small earthquake on Saturday. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.3-magnitude quake just before 2 p.m. It happened just north of Morris Plains in Northern New Jersey. No damage was reported. Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter advertisement | advertise on News 12 Trending Video 2:11 1 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey 0:35 2 Scuffle breaks out following hearing of 2 accused in Paterson murder 0:21 3 1.3-magnitude earthquake recorded in NJ 1:51 4 5 accused of stealing Superstorm Sandy relief funds 1:15 5 Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City advertisement | advertise on News 12