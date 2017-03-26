1.3-magnitude earthquake recorded in NJ

Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small earthquake on Saturday.

Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small earthquake on Saturday. (PHOTO CREDIT: USGS website)

Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small earthquake on Saturday. (PHOTO CREDIT: USGS website) (11:21 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

MORRIS PLAINS - Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small earthquake on Saturday.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 1.3-magnitude quake just before 2 p.m.

It happened just north of Morris Plains in Northern New Jersey.

No damage was reported.

 

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

A bacterial infection known as leptospirosis is affecting 1 Bacterial infection affecting dogs in New Jersey
A scuffle broke out following the hearing of 2 Scuffle breaks out following hearing of 2 accused in Paterson murder
Scientists say the Garden State experienced a small 3 1.3-magnitude earthquake recorded in NJ
One of those accused is Eric Seaberg, who 4 5 accused of stealing Superstorm Sandy relief funds
Police responded to a possible shooting in Jersey 5 Police respond to possible shooting in Jersey City

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE