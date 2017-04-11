You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has been ranked as America’s most unpopular governor in the latest edition of Morning Consult’s senator and governor approval ratings.

The media and technology company’s rankings were compiled using over 85,000 survey interviews with registered voters across the U.S. from January through April 2017.

Christie's disapproval was at the highest it's ever been in Morning Consult's rankings, with 71 percent disapproving of the job he is doing and only 25 percent approving.

According to Morning Consult, Christie's numbers took a turn for the worse in the months following his endorsement for Donald Trump for president.

Meantime, the same survey found that two of New Jersey’s state senators also aren’t very popular.

Sen. Bob Menendez received just a 40 percent approval rating, putting him in 97th place among his colleagues.

Sen. Cory Booker faired a little better, but not much. He received a 50 percent approval rating, putting him in the 75th spot among all senators.

CLICK HERE to view the full rankings.