BURLINGTON COUNTY - A toddler who is battling cancer received a surprise homecoming on Wednesday in Burlington County.

Arianna, 2, was admitted to Children’s Hospital of New Jersey more than a year ago to be treated for a rare form of leukemia.

She was well enough to return home Wednesday and was welcomed back by the residents of Marlton. Her parents did not know about the surprise, which the hospital helped put together.

"This is ridiculous. I can't. I have no words. I'm sorry. We didn't know any of this was happening. You guys are amazing. Thank you,” Katrina Knott, Arianna’s mother, said.

Arianna still has a long road ahead of her because she needs more medical care.