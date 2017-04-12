New Jersey murder suspect added to FBI’s ‘Top Ten Most Wanted’ list

Walter Yovany (pictured) is accused of killing Julio

Walter Yovany (pictured) is accused of killing Julio Matute on May 8, 2011, with a co-conspirator. (Credit: FBI)

NEWARK - A New Jersey man, who is wanted for murder in Plainfield, has been added to the FBI’s “Top Ten Most Wanted” list, FBI Special Agent Timothy Gallagher announced Wednesday.

Fugitive Walter Yovany Gomez marked the 513th addition to the “Top Ten” list. Gomez is being sought for his alleged involvement in the slaying of a man in 2011. Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $100,000 is being offered for information leading to Gomez’s capture.

Walter Yovany is accused of killing Julio Matute on May 8, 2011, with a co-conspirator. Both murder suspects were were identified members of the Plainfield Locos Salvatrucha gang, a New Jersey branch of the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) transnational gang, the FBI said.

Gomez and his co-conspirator allegedly struck Matute in the head with a baseball bat, sliced his throat, and stabbed him 17 times in the back with a screwdriver. The FBI said the men allegedly killed Matute because he was suspected of socializing with a rival gang. The co-conspirator was subsequently apprehended, charged and found guilty for the Matute homicide.

Gomez has not been seen in New Jersey since around the time of the murder, and is believed to have fled the jurisdiction to avoid prosecution. He has ties to both Virginia and Maryland.

The U.S. District Court of New Jersey issued a federal arrest warrant on Sept. 9, 2013, charging Gomez with violent crime in aid of racketeering (homicide) and conspiracy to commit murder in the aid of racketeering.

“Gomez has been charged with a violent and brutal murder, which took a young man from his family,” said Gallagher, who is in charge of the FBI’s Newark Field Office. “We are pleased to see him added to the FBI’s list of ‘Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,’ and we urge anyone with information related to this horrific crime to come forward. We will never forget, and will not rest until Walter Yovany Gomez is located, captured and brought to justice.” 

Gomez is known to have used a variety of aliases to include: Cholo, Walter Rios Gomez, Walter Yovany Rios Gomez and Geovany. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and was known to work in construction, hanging drywall, as well as working in a kitchen.

Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-225-5324 or by filling out an online form HERE.

