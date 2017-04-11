New entertainment center set to open soon at Belmar’s marina

New entertainment center set to open soon at Belmar's marina

BELMAR - Construction crews are laying down the finishing touches of the all-new Marina Grille on Route 35 in Belmar.

The area was once known for only boating and fishing, but when the Ninth Avenue Pier brought locals and out-of-towners to the area in 2012, the owners say that they saw promise. They worked with Belmar officials to bring about the new center.

The pavilion will feature three bars and outdoor fire pits, as well as a sunset deck.

The John Taylor Pavilion is set to open in early May. Rebuilding the $4 million pavilion after Superstorm Sandy was a contentious political battle in town.

“There's been a pavilion here since going back to the 19th century,” says Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty. “It's important for us to rebuild it and built up to codes and standards to withstand a storm surge from a Hurricane Sandy."

The center will also implement new technology. Beachgoers will be able to order concessions through an app on their smartphones.

“They’ll deliver it right to you on the beach. You’ll never have to get up,” says Doherty. “Those are some of the added functions that this building brings as well as the beachfront.”

The pavilion was named for the late John Taylor, a former Belmar mayor. Taylor’s 99-year-old widow Dot Taylor is expected to cut the ribbon at the official opening ceremony.

