BAYONNE - Marist High School in Bayonne is holding a 24-hour dance-a-thon to raise enough money to avoid closing down.

Students began dancing at noon Wednesday and will continue until noon Thursday.

The dance-a-thon is part of the Save Marist NJ campaign, which was created to raise more than a $1 million to prevent the school from closing at the end of April.

Last week, parent Melida Rodas reached out to “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, who attended Marist, to make him aware of the situation in the hopes of him helping save the school.

“I wanted to tell him that this is Marist now, and that we value that so much,” she said. ”We would like for him to give us a shout out. If he could donate, great. We need a big boost.”

Rodas said she hopes Martin sees how he's inspired them to fight for their school.

So far, $184,000 has been raised.