Marist High School holds 12-hour dance-a-thon to avoid closing

Marist High School in Bayonne is holding a 12-hour dance-a-thon to raise enough money to avoid closing down.

Marist High School in Bayonne is holding a 12-hour dance-a-thon to raise enough money to avoid closing down. (10:42 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BAYONNE - Marist High School in Bayonne held a 12-hour dance-a-thon to raise money in an effort to avoid closing down.

Students danced from noon Tuesday to midnight Wednesday.

The dance-a-thon is part of the Save Marist NJ campaign, which was created to raise more than a $1 million to prevent the school from closing at the end of April.

Last week, parent Melida Rodas reached out to “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin, who attended Marist, to make him aware of the situation in the hopes of him helping save the school.

“I wanted to tell him that this is Marist now, and that we value that so much,” she said. ”We would like for him to give us a shout out. If he could donate, great. We need a big boost.”

Rodas said she hopes Martin sees how he's inspired them to fight for their school.

So far, $184,000 has been raised.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

1 VIDEO: Extended interview with John Cramsey
2 VIDEO: Chopper 12 over warehouse fire in Passaic
An early morning house fire in Berkeley Heights, 3 Union County house fire sends 5 people to hospital
Clifton city council votes to revoke Bliss Lounge's 4 Clifton's Bliss Lounge has entertainment license revoked
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 5 New Jersey Weather Forecast

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Marist High School in Bayonne may be forced High school in Bayonne could close if money isn’t raised

A Catholic high school in Bayonne may be forced to close its doors at the

A Saint Anthony High School coach is trying St. Anthony High School coach tries to keep school open

A Saint Anthony High School coach is trying to keep the school and basketball team

Paulo Freire Charter School is one of three 3 Newark charter schools to close down at end of school year

Three Newark charter schools are set to shut their doors at the end of this

Marist High School in Bayonne will have to School on brink of closing reaches out to famous alum

A parent at Marist High School in Bayonne is hoping a famous alumnus can help

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE