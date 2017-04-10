Many line up overnight in Passaic to submit affordable housing applications

Thousands of people are expected to sign up this week for affordable housing in Passaic, and many camped out overnight to get on the waiting

People line up overnight to submit applications to the Housing Authority of the City of Passaic.

People line up overnight to submit applications to the Housing Authority of the City of Passaic. (6:44 AM)

PASSAIC - Thousands of people are expected to sign up this week for affordable housing in Passaic, and many camped out overnight to get on the waiting list Monday morning.

The Housing Authority of the City of Passaic only accepts Section 8 applications every three years. The agency is expected to receive more than 8,000 applications this week.

At 9 a.m. Monday, applications will begin to be accepted, but some lined up as early as 6:30 p.m. Sunday. News 12 New Jersey learned that the city hired three officers to work overtime for crowd control and brought out command posts to keep the process orderly while everyone waits.

Qualified applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a US citizen or eligible non-citizen and must meet certain income requirements. Preference will be given to applicants who are veterans, Passaic residents and employees or spouses of Passaic City workers.

For more details, visit the Housing Authority’s website.

