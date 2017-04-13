Landlord charged with violating NJ fire code after fatal blaze

Gary L'Heureux is charged with knowingly violating New Jersey's fire code after a blaze killed a woman and her granddaughter.

Gary L'Heureux is charged with knowingly violating New Jersey's fire code after a blaze killed a woman and her granddaughter. (12:25 PM)

By The Associated Press

HACKENSACK (AP) - A landlord is charged with knowingly violating New Jersey's fire code after a blaze killed a woman and her granddaughter.

Bergen County prosecutors said Gary L'Heureux of Tenafly failed to maintain or install hardwired smoke detectors and failed to provide a fire escape to the three-story building that he owned in Little Ferry.

A fire broke out in August, forcing some residents to either jump or drop from the multi-family home.

Margaret Colon, 56, and her 5-year-old granddaughter, Maribella Colon, died at a hospital after they were pulled from the fire.

Other residents sustained broken bones or smoke inhalation.

It's not known if the landlord has a lawyer.

