Jury selection begins in trial of ex-Linden police officer Pedro Abad, accused of driving drunk, killing 2

STATEN ISLAND - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Linden police officer who is accused of driving drunk and killing two of his passengers.

Pedro Abad faces more than two dozen charges in connection with the fatal wrong-way crash in Staten Island.

According to authorities, Abad was returning home in 2015 from a strip club with three others when he crashed into a truck. Officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed.

Another police officer who survived the crash is expected to testify at the trial.

More on this topic:
Dash Cam video of Linden officer's DUI in 2013
VIDEO: News conference on wrong-way crash in Staten Island
VIDEO: Chopper 12 over fatal crash in Staten Island