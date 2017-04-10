You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

STATEN ISLAND - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Linden police officer who is accused of driving drunk and killing two of his passengers.

Pedro Abad faces more than two dozen charges in connection with the fatal wrong-way crash in Staten Island.

According to authorities, Abad was returning home in 2015 from a strip club with three others when he crashed into a truck.

Officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed.

Another police officer who survived the crash is expected to testify at the trial.