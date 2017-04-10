Jury selection begins in trial for ex-Linden cop accused of driving drunk, killing 2

Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a former Linden police officer who is accused of driving drunk and killing two of his passengers.

Linden Police Officer Pedro Abad (File Photo)

Linden Police Officer Pedro Abad (File Photo) (8:54 AM)

Pedro Abad faces more than two dozen charges in connection with the fatal crash.

According to authorities, Abad was returning home in 2015 from a strip club with three others when he crashed into a truck. 

Officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed. 

Another police officer who survived the crash is expected to testify at trial.  

