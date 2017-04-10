You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

LINDEN - Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a former Linden police officer who is accused of driving drunk and killing two of his passengers.

Pedro Abad faces more than two dozen charges in connection with the fatal crash.

According to authorities, Abad was returning home in 2015 from a strip club with three others when he crashed into a truck.

Officer Frank Viggiano and Linden resident Joseph Rodriguez were killed.

Another police officer who survived the crash is expected to testify at trial.