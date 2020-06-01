Iona Prep honors its valedictorian and salutatorian

Iona Prep in New Rochelle is honoring its top graduates as schools remain closed because of the coronavirus.

School President Brother Thomas Lito visited the valedictorian and salutatorian in person to honor their achievements on Monday.

Earning the top marks among the Iona Prep class of 2020 is Michael Bachmann, of Redding, Connecticut.

Finishing his high school career less than one-tenth of a grade point behind him is Nick Cannistraci, who lives in New Rochelle.

The school making sure their achievements aren't forgotten amid the pandemic. "It’s the accumulation of all the work I put in at Iona, whether it's on the field or in the school itself. You know everything has led up to becoming this and even sports have helped with my academics, so everything is in this," says Cannistraci.

Bachmann is heading to Hillsdale College in Michigan, and Cannistraci is attending the University of Pennsylvania this fall.

