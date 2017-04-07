You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

EDISON - Gov. Chris Christie is challenging sports commissioners to contribute money to save a parochial school in New Jersey that's a national basketball powerhouse.

St. Anthony High School in Jersey City, that bears the stamp of Hall of Fame coach Bob Hurley, will shut its doors in June because of declining attendance and rising costs.

Appearing on New York's WFAN Friday, Christie challenged the commissioners of baseball, football, basketball and hockey to each cut a check for $125,000 to raise $500,000 to keep St. Anthony's open.

But Hurley has said $500,000 isn't enough. The school needs $500,000 in the bank and nearly $2 million to cover debts.

St. Anthony's has won 28 New Jersey state titles and four national championships. The school has sent more than 150 players to Division I basketball programs.