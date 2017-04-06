Firefighter falls through floor while battling 3-alarm house fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK - A firefighter was pulled to safety Thursday morning after falling through a floor while battling a three-alarm house fire in the Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Officials said a passerby saw smoke coming from the basement of a home in the 900 block of Georges Road around 9:30 a.m. and called the fire department.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the first floor of the home was engulfed in flames, authorities said.

Shortly after crews entered the home, a firefighter fell about 15 feet through the first floor into the basement. Monmouth Junction Fire Department Chief Scott Smith said other crew members immediately grabbed him and pulled him outside to safety.

“He was lucky. A couple of tense moments. We heard him call, ‘Mayday,' that he was down,” Smith said. “Others grabbed and removed him.”

Paramedics evaluated the firefighter at the scene and determined that he suffered no serious injuries, officials said.

Authorities said an older couple who lives at the home was at church when the fire started. However, their dog died in the fire, and a cat remains missing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.