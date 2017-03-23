Updated
The Pet Stop can be seen at 45 minutes past the hour in every daytime newscast starting at 6 a.m., both Saturday and Sunday.
AIR DATES: MARCH 25, 2017 AND APRIL 1, 2017
TOPIC: SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE ANIMALS
Six Flags Great Adventure is not just known for thrill rides and live entertainment, animal lovers will also love the Jackson theme park's Safari Off-Road Adventure. What do you though when you can't go to Six Flags? You bring the fun here.
FEATURED GUEST: ANIMAL CARE SUPERVISORS STACI WHEELER AND ALICIA CHEBRA WITH SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE
LINK: https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/attractions/safari-road-adventure
AIR DATES: MARCH 26, 2017 AND APRIL 2, 2017
TOPIC: PET ADOPTION
FEATURED GUEST: ADOPTION COORDINATOR DONNA BUCCELLATO WITH RESCUE HAVEN FOUNDATION
LINK: https://rescuehaven.org/
AIR DATES: MARCH 12, 2017 AND MARCH 19, 2017
TOPIC: PET ADOPTION
FEATURED GUEST: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ABBY BERENBAK WITH MT. PLEASANT ANIMAL SHELTER
LINK: http://njshelter.org/
AIR DATES: MARCH 11, 2017 AND MARCH 18, 2017
TOPIC: KELLAR CANINE ACADEMY
You may not realize how many new skills and tricks you can teach your dog if you have the right training. The owner of Kellar’s Canine Academy in Saddle Brook shows us how to make your pooch an agility star.
FEATURED GUEST: OWNER JODI KELLAR JACKSON WITH KELLAR’S CANINE ACADEMY
LINK: http://kellarscanineacademy.com/
AIR DATES: FEBRUARY 25, 2017 AND MARCH 4, 2017
TOPIC: SPACE FARMS ANIMALS
Space Farms Zoo and Museum is home to more than 500 wild animals. What do you get when a rooster, hedgehog and a couple of snakes drop by our station? A whole lot of furry fun.
FEATURED GUEST: AUTHOR LORI SPACE DAY
LINK: https://www.spacefarms.com/
AIR DATE: FEBRUARY 26, 2017 AND MARCH 5, 2017
TOPIC: PET ADOPTION
FEATURED GUEST: VOLUNTEER DIANE PETRUZZELLI WITH MONMOUTH CO. SPCA
LINK: http://monmouthcountyspca.org/
AIR DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 18, 2017
TOPIC: ROSCOE THE BED BUG DOG
Where's Roscoe? The answer is usually working, but the bed bug-sniffing dog recently stopped by our studios.
We're going to learn what goes into training this very special pooch.
FEATURED GUEST: ROSCOE AND KEVIN MACFIE WITH BELL ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES
LINK: http://bell-environmental.com/wheres-roscoe/roscoe-the-bed-bug-dog/
AIR DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 18, 2017
TOPIC: PET ADOPTION
FEATURED GUESTS: AMANDA CUKIER AND MELISSA SNELL WITH FRIENDS OF LINDEN ANIMAL SHELTER
LINK: http://folas.org/
AIR DATES: JANUARY 29, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 5, 2017
TOPIC: PET ADOPTION
FEATURED GUEST: DEBBIE KOWALCHUCK WITH ONE STEP CLOSER ANIMAL RESCUE (OSCAR)
LINK: http://www.oscaranimalrescue.org/
AIR DATES: JANUARY 28, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 4, 2017
TOPICS: WESTMINSTER DOG AND AGILITY SHOW
The Westminster Kennel Club dog show returns for its 141st year.
We get a sneak peek at what to expect at the annual competition and what’s new with the agility category this year.
FEATURED GUEST: DAVID HELMING WITH WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB
LINK: http://www.westminsterkennelclub.org/
AIR DATES: JANUARY 15, 2017 AND JANUARY 22, 2017
TOPIC: PET ADOPTION
FEATURED GUESTS: ANNEMARIE ALBERTA AND KAREN SCOTT WITH NEW BEGINNINGS ANIMAL RESCUE
LINK: http://www.newbeginningsanimalrescuenj.org/
AIR DATE: JANUARY 21, 2017
TOPIC: EQUINE RABIES
Equine rabies is a very real risk for horses. What type of effect does it have and what steps should owners take when they believe they're horses are infected? Our expert guest breaks down the disease.
FEATURED GUEST: DR. RICHARD ZINN JR., DVM WITH RAMAPO VALLEY EQUINE SERVICES
LINK: http://www.naarv.org/richard-zinn-jr-dvm
AIR DATE: JANUARY 14, 2017
TOPIC: EQUINE WEST NILE VIRUS
West Nile Virus doesn't just affect people; our four-legged friends can get it too. What happens when a horse becomes infected and how is the virus treated? Our expert guest has the answers.
FEATURED GUEST: DR. RICHARD ZINN JR., DVM WITH RAMAPO VALLEY EQUINE SERVICES
LINK: http://www.naarv.org/richard-zinn-jr-dvm
AIR DATES: JANUARY 1, 2017 AND JANUARY 8, 2017
TOPIC: PET ADOPTION
FEATURED GUEST: NORA PARKER WITH ST. HUBERT’S ANIMAL WELFARE CENTER
LINK: https://www.sthuberts.org/
AIR DATE: JANUARY 7, 2017
TOPIC: OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE PET BEHAVIORS
Your furry friend has suddenly become obsessed with barking, tail chasing, pacing and excessive digging. Why is your pet exhibiting these behaviors and what can be done to solve the problem?
Our expert guest has the answers.
FEATURED GUEST: BARK BUSTERS MASTER TRAINER GREG KLEVA
LINKS: http://www.barkbusters.com/dog-training-bergen-county
http://dogtrainingnjnorth.com/
AIR DATE: DECEMBER 31, 2017
TOPIC: HOLIDAY PARTY PET PREPS
Holiday parties, like New Year's Eve, usually means plenty of music, merriment and excitement.
You find it fun, but your furry friends find it anything but.
How do you keep the bash going while keeping the peace with your pets?
We get some expert tips.
FEATURED GUEST: BARK BUSTERS MASTER TRAINER GREG KLEVA
LINKS: http://www.barkbusters.com/dog-training-bergen-county
http://dogtrainingnjnorth.com/
AIR DATE: December 25, 2016
TOPIC: Pet Adoption
FEATURED GUESTS: Kathy Haig and Linda Dowd-Ward with One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)
LINK: http://www.oscaranimalrescue.org/
Show information for 2016
Show information for 2015
Show information for 2014
Show information for 2013
Show information for 2012
PHOTOS: Pets looking for a good home!