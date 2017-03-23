The Pet Stop can be seen at 45 minutes past the hour in every daytime newscast starting at 6 a.m., both Saturday and Sunday.

AIR DATES: MARCH 25, 2017 AND APRIL 1, 2017

TOPIC: SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE ANIMALS

Six Flags Great Adventure is not just known for thrill rides and live entertainment, animal lovers will also love the Jackson theme park's Safari Off-Road Adventure. What do you though when you can't go to Six Flags? You bring the fun here.

FEATURED GUEST: ANIMAL CARE SUPERVISORS STACI WHEELER AND ALICIA CHEBRA WITH SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE

LINK: https://www.sixflags.com/greatadventure/attractions/safari-road-adventure

AIR DATES: MARCH 26, 2017 AND APRIL 2, 2017

TOPIC: PET ADOPTION

FEATURED GUEST: ADOPTION COORDINATOR DONNA BUCCELLATO WITH RESCUE HAVEN FOUNDATION

LINK: https://rescuehaven.org/

AIR DATES: MARCH 12, 2017 AND MARCH 19, 2017

TOPIC: PET ADOPTION

FEATURED GUEST: EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ABBY BERENBAK WITH MT. PLEASANT ANIMAL SHELTER

LINK: http://njshelter.org/

AIR DATES: MARCH 11, 2017 AND MARCH 18, 2017

TOPIC: KELLAR CANINE ACADEMY

You may not realize how many new skills and tricks you can teach your dog if you have the right training. The owner of Kellar’s Canine Academy in Saddle Brook shows us how to make your pooch an agility star.

FEATURED GUEST: OWNER JODI KELLAR JACKSON WITH KELLAR’S CANINE ACADEMY

LINK: http://kellarscanineacademy.com/

AIR DATES: FEBRUARY 25, 2017 AND MARCH 4, 2017

TOPIC: SPACE FARMS ANIMALS

Space Farms Zoo and Museum is home to more than 500 wild animals. What do you get when a rooster, hedgehog and a couple of snakes drop by our station? A whole lot of furry fun.

FEATURED GUEST: AUTHOR LORI SPACE DAY

LINK: https://www.spacefarms.com/

AIR DATE: FEBRUARY 26, 2017 AND MARCH 5, 2017

TOPIC: PET ADOPTION

FEATURED GUEST: VOLUNTEER DIANE PETRUZZELLI WITH MONMOUTH CO. SPCA

LINK: http://monmouthcountyspca.org/

AIR DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 18, 2017

TOPIC: ROSCOE THE BED BUG DOG

Where's Roscoe? The answer is usually working, but the bed bug-sniffing dog recently stopped by our studios.

We're going to learn what goes into training this very special pooch.

FEATURED GUEST: ROSCOE AND KEVIN MACFIE WITH BELL ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES

LINK: http://bell-environmental.com/wheres-roscoe/roscoe-the-bed-bug-dog/

AIR DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 18, 2017

TOPIC: PET ADOPTION

FEATURED GUESTS: AMANDA CUKIER AND MELISSA SNELL WITH FRIENDS OF LINDEN ANIMAL SHELTER

LINK: http://folas.org/

AIR DATES: JANUARY 29, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 5, 2017

TOPIC: PET ADOPTION

FEATURED GUEST: DEBBIE KOWALCHUCK WITH ONE STEP CLOSER ANIMAL RESCUE (OSCAR)

LINK: http://www.oscaranimalrescue.org/

AIR DATES: JANUARY 28, 2017 AND FEBRUARY 4, 2017

TOPICS: WESTMINSTER DOG AND AGILITY SHOW

The Westminster Kennel Club dog show returns for its 141st year.

We get a sneak peek at what to expect at the annual competition and what’s new with the agility category this year.

FEATURED GUEST: DAVID HELMING WITH WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB

LINK: http://www.westminsterkennelclub.org/

AIR DATES: JANUARY 15, 2017 AND JANUARY 22, 2017

TOPIC: PET ADOPTION

FEATURED GUESTS: ANNEMARIE ALBERTA AND KAREN SCOTT WITH NEW BEGINNINGS ANIMAL RESCUE

LINK: http://www.newbeginningsanimalrescuenj.org/

AIR DATE: JANUARY 21, 2017

TOPIC: EQUINE RABIES

Equine rabies is a very real risk for horses. What type of effect does it have and what steps should owners take when they believe they're horses are infected? Our expert guest breaks down the disease.

FEATURED GUEST: DR. RICHARD ZINN JR., DVM WITH RAMAPO VALLEY EQUINE SERVICES

LINK: http://www.naarv.org/richard-zinn-jr-dvm

AIR DATE: JANUARY 14, 2017

TOPIC: EQUINE WEST NILE VIRUS

West Nile Virus doesn't just affect people; our four-legged friends can get it too. What happens when a horse becomes infected and how is the virus treated? Our expert guest has the answers.

FEATURED GUEST: DR. RICHARD ZINN JR., DVM WITH RAMAPO VALLEY EQUINE SERVICES

LINK: http://www.naarv.org/richard-zinn-jr-dvm

AIR DATES: JANUARY 1, 2017 AND JANUARY 8, 2017

TOPIC: PET ADOPTION

FEATURED GUEST: NORA PARKER WITH ST. HUBERT’S ANIMAL WELFARE CENTER

LINK: https://www.sthuberts.org/

AIR DATE: JANUARY 7, 2017

TOPIC: OBSESSIVE COMPULSIVE PET BEHAVIORS

Your furry friend has suddenly become obsessed with barking, tail chasing, pacing and excessive digging. Why is your pet exhibiting these behaviors and what can be done to solve the problem?

Our expert guest has the answers.

FEATURED GUEST: BARK BUSTERS MASTER TRAINER GREG KLEVA

LINKS: http://www.barkbusters.com/dog-training-bergen-county

http://dogtrainingnjnorth.com/

AIR DATE: DECEMBER 31, 2017

TOPIC: HOLIDAY PARTY PET PREPS

Holiday parties, like New Year's Eve, usually means plenty of music, merriment and excitement.

You find it fun, but your furry friends find it anything but.

How do you keep the bash going while keeping the peace with your pets?

We get some expert tips.

FEATURED GUEST: BARK BUSTERS MASTER TRAINER GREG KLEVA

LINKS: http://www.barkbusters.com/dog-training-bergen-county

http://dogtrainingnjnorth.com/

AIR DATE: December 25, 2016

TOPIC: Pet Adoption

FEATURED GUESTS: Kathy Haig and Linda Dowd-Ward with One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR)

LINK: http://www.oscaranimalrescue.org/

