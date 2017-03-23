You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

TRENTON - Some people who lost their homes during Superstorm Sandy are being asked to pay back funds given to them by the state to rebuild their homes.

Little Egg Harbor resident Jody Stewart says the state Department of Community Affairs told her that she must repay $20,000 in emergency funds she used to rebuild her home.

Stewart and others like her accepted the funding years ago from the DCA’s Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, Elevation and Mitigation (RREM) program. But now more than 100 homeowners have received notice that they were erroneously overpaid and must pay back the funds.

Those residents came to the State House Thursday in the hopes that a new bill sponsored by Assemblyman Reed Gusciora would help. The legislation would require the state to give written notice of how much the homeowners owe. Some say that they only received phone calls. The bill would also establish an appeals process and repayment plan.

“At the end of the day, no one is receiving a windfall,” Gusciora says. “These are homeowners that are struggling and shame on the Christie administration for demanding money, kicking them to the curb.”

The DCA says in a statement, “Any funds the DCA is attempting to recover are funds that were not required to rebuild the home, duplicated another benefit that was received or were used for ineligible expenses.”

Gov. Chris Christie’s office declined to comment on the issue.