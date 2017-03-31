Click here for interview with New Jersey Gubernatorial Candidates

This week on NJ Power & Politics, between the Bridgegate sentencings and the governor's trip to Washington, it was a busy week in the world of New Jersey politics. Matt Arco, of NJ Advance Media, joins host Eric Landskroner to discuss.

This week, we talk to the first Republican to enter the gubernatorial race, Ocean County businessman Joseph Rudy Rullo.

And, we recently talked to JCP&L about its proposed Monmouth County reliability project -- a 230 kilovolt above-ground transmission line along the New Jersey Transit path between Aberdeen and Red bank. Some Monmouth county residents are not happy about it and have been protesting the plan for months. Judy Musa, of Residents Against Giant Electric (RAGE), talks about why her group is against it.

This weekend on NJ Power & Politics, Republican Congressman Leonard Lance explains why he opposed the American Health Care Act.

Host Eric Landskroner also speaks with Ben Dworkin of the Rebovich Institute for NJ Politics and Max Pizarro of InsiderNJ.com about the upcoming Gubernatorial Primary.

This weekend on NJ Power & Politics, we’ll update you on the political news of the week - plus comedian and radio talk show host Joe Piscopo talks about why he is considering a run for NJ Governor.

Host Eric Landskroner will talk to Jim Fakult, President of JCP&L about their controversial transmission line project in Monmouth County. Opponents of the project will join us in an upcoming show.

This weekend on NJ Power & Politics, Democratic State Senator Ray Lesniak makes his case for why he should be elected NJ's next governor.

NJ Spotlight's health reporter Lilo Stainton lays out some basic differences between the Affordable Healthcare plan and the GOP plan.

Host Eric Landskroner also has highlights from political news of the week.

This weekend on NJ Power & Politics, a review of Governor Christie's Budget Address - different reactions depending on who you ask. Assembly Republican Leader Jon Bramick and Assembly Budget Chair Gary Schaer join host Eric Landskroner to give us their points of view.

Patrick Murray of Monmouth University Polling Institute offers his analysis of the Governor's speech and what it could mean for his legacy.

Infrastructure, a top priority here in New Jersey, where there's a lot of talk right now about the Gateway program. It's a project which, among other things, will allow the doubling of passenger trains running under the Hudson River. Joining us to talk about the program and what to expect is John Porcari, Interim Executive Director of the Gateway development corp.

This weekend on NJ Power & Politics, Democratic Congressman Frank Pallone compares the Tea Party protests from 8 years ago to the outcry at some current Town Hall meetings. He also talks with host Eric Landskroner about the Affordable Care Act and the future of the EPA under Scott Pruitt, who was confirmed as the agency’s new administrator this week.

And Republican Congressman Leonard Lance is the only Republican Congressman in New Jersey to hold a recent Town Hall meeting. He says he thinks it's important for members of Congress to be accessible to their constituents, who had questions about healthcare and immigration.

John Reitmeyer, Budget and Public Finance reporter for NJ Spotlight, tells us what we might expect from Governor Christie's Budget Address this coming Tuesday.

This week on NJ Power & Politics, Republican Congressman Tom MacArthur talks with host Eric Landskroner from the 80th Annual Chamber of Commerce Walk to Washington, D.C. about the issues some voters in New Jersey are concerned about, including the elimination of the Affordable Care Act.

And Democratic Sen. Joe Vitale sponsored the comprehensive substance abuse legislation he the governor signed into law this week. He'll explain how it works and why it's important in the battle against opioid addiction.

Plus, Ashley Koning, from The Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University, talks with host Eric Landskroner about Gov. Christie's message to the 2017 gubernatorial candidates and his lunch with Donald Trump this week.

This weekend on NJ Power & Politics, Assembly Speaker Vincent Prieto talks about tackling school funding problems, opioid abuse and his concerns about the elimination of the Affordable Care Act in New Jersey.

And Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jim Johnson talks about revitalizing the economy and the changes he hopes to bring to the state.

This weekend on NJ Power & Politics, Nolan McCarty, Princeton University Professor of Politics, talks with host Eric Landskroner about the 115th Congress and the confirmation hearings set to begin next week.

And Democratic State Senator Sandra Cunningham talks about attempts to pass an equal pay bill, the first week bail reform has been in place, and a package of bills designed to cut higher education costs.

Plus Green Party Gubernatorial Candidate Pastor Seth Kaper-Dale.

