12 To Your Health Information

AIR DATE: MARCH 25, 2017

TOPIC: SPRING SKINCARE

With the change in seasons; a change in weather patterns. What kind of impact does that have on your skin and how should you change up your skincare routine? Our expert guest has the products you may want to add to the list.

FEATURED GUEST: BEAUTY GURU KIM BAKER WITH GLAMAZON BEAUTY

LINKS:

https://twitter.com/kimbtheglamazon

https://www.glamazonbeautycosmetics.com/

AIR DATE: MARCH 18, 2017

TOPIC: HEALING FOODS

The right food choices can benefit your body in so many ways, but the wrong ones can lead to a host of health problems. So where do you begin? We get some expert tips.

FEATURED GUEST: CERTIFIED CULINARY MEDICAL SPECIALIST DR. LAURA MICEK-GALINAT, MD WITH ROBERT WOOD JOHNSON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SOMERSET

LINK: http://www.rwjuh.edu/rwjuh/findaphysician/micekgalinat_laura_md_1510.aspx

RECIPES:

http://videos.news12.com/healthyhummus.doc

http://videos.news12.com/asiansalmondsalad.doc

http://videos.news12.com/kalesalad.doc

http://videos.news12.com/cranberrywalnutsalad.doc

AIR DATE: March 11, 2017

TOPIC: Homemade flu remedy recipes

FEATURED GUEST: Certified culinary medical specialist Dr. Laura Micek-Galinat, M.D. with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

LINK: http://www.rwjuh.edu/rwjuh/findaphysician/micekgalinat_laura_md_1510.aspx

Note: Recipes credited to Dr. Tieraona Low Dog

AIR DATE: March 4, 2017

TOPIC: Cardio-Oncology

Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick recently unveiled its new cardio-oncology program. It aims to help protect cancer patients from developing heart disease. We learn the innovative approach to tackling these two diseases.

FEATURED GUEST: Cardiologist and medical director of women’s health Dr. Nidhi Kumar with St. Peter’s University Hospital

LINK: http://www.stpetersuh.com/Physicians/Nidhi-Kumar/

AIR DATE: February 25, 2017

TOPIC: Emotional and Physical Heart Health

February is American Heart Month. Cardiac issues can lead to both physical and emotional pain. What can we do to protect our ticker from a holistic perspective? We get the expert answers.

FEATURED GUEST: Cardiologist and medical director of women's health, Dr. Nidhi Kumar, MD, St. Peter's University Hospital

LINK: http://www.stpetersuh.com/Physicians/Nidhi-Kumar/



AIR DATE: February 18, 2017

TOPIC: Saved by Blood Donation

Donating blood saves lives. One woman and her son are alive because of blood donations.

Now she's doing what she can to spread the message and help keep New Jersey's supply levels stocked.

FEATURED GUESTS: Blood donation recipient Casey Cattell and blood donation supervisor Christia Keyte with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

LINKS:

https://www.rwjuhdonorclub.org/

http://www.tacklesicklecell.org/events/

AIR DATE: FEBRUARY 11, 2017

TOPIC: THE CRITICAL NEED FOR BLOOD DONATIONS

Blood supply levels are critically low during the winter months here in New Jersey.

Why is that the case and what do you need to know before donating?

We get the answers.

FEATURED GUEST: Blood donation supervisor Christia Keyte with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset

LINKS:

https://www.rwjuhdonorclub.org/

http://www.tacklesicklecell.org/events/

AIR DATE: January 28, 2017 and February 4, 2017

TOPIC: Understanding Alzheimer's Disease

Statistics show more than half a million people here in New Jersey are impacted by Alzheimer's Disease. The condition can be scary to those diagnosed and their loved ones, but there are resources to help families cope.

FEATURED GUESTS: Alzheimer's New Jersey CEO Ken Zaentz and Caregiver Laura Huisking

LINK: http://www.alznj.org/

AIR DATE: January 21, 2017

TOPIC: Signs of Nerve Damage

Do you suffer from pain that you just can't explain? It could be nerve damage.

There are some common signs that you should be aware of.

FEATURED GUEST: Dr. Andrew Elkwood, MD, FACS with The Institute for Advanced Reconstruction

LINK: https://www.advancedreconstruction.com/

AIR DATE: January 14, 2017

TOPIC: High Heel and Purse Pain

High heels and a big purse may compliment the perfect look, but too much strutting in style can also send you to the doctor's office. Our expert explains how your favorite fashion accessories can lead to a number of health issues.

FEATURED GUEST: Dr. Adam Lipson, MD, FAANS with IGEA brain and spine

LINK: http://www.igeaneuro.com/

AIR DATE: December 31, 2016 and January 7, 2017

TOPIC: OrCam MyEye

Being visually impaired can pose a number of challenges on a daily basis. OrCam MyEye is new technology aimed at helping people see better and more clearly.

FEATURED GUESTS: Dr. Bryan Wolynski, O.D. and OrCam user Paul Battaglia

LINKS: http://www.gof2020.com/our-practice.html

http://www.orcam.com/

AIR DATE: December 24, 2016

TOPIC: Post-Holiday Detox

It can seem nearly impossible to stick to your regular diet during the holiday season. Special treats and meals are tempting you everywhere you turn. How do you avoid overeating and what's the best way to detox after all the celebrations stop? We get some expert answers.

FEATURED GUEST: Women’s Health Medical Director Dr. Nidhi Kumar, MD with St. Peter’s University Hospital

LINK: http://www.stpetersuh.com/Physicians/Nidhi-Kumar

