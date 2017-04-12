Draft of ordinance banning sale of bred puppies passes in Brick

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BRICK - Brick town council members on Tuesday unanimously passed the first draft of an ordinance that would ban the sale of bred puppies.

The council wants the ordinance passed and in effect by June 30, when the Breeders Association of America pet store’s license is up for renewal.

Last Thursday, the Ocean County Board of Health barred the pet store shop, which has been accused of selling sick and dying animals, from selling puppies for 28 days.

News 12 New Jersey reported last week about Breeder’s Association of America and complaints by customers that their pets were sick with the parvovirus. The News 12 report prompted an investigation by county health officials, who examined a dog that tested positive for the highly contagious parvovirus. Forty-four puppies remain under quarantine until April 28.

If the ordinance passes, the pet store would only be allowed to sell rescue animals.