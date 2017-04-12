Draft of ordinance banning sale of bred puppies passes in Brick

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association of America in Brick Township. Cooper died soon after he was brought home. Several others families have complained about purchasing sick dogs from the shop. The Ocean County Board of Health is investigating.

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association of America in Brick Township. Cooper died soon after he was brought home. Several others families have complained about purchasing sick dogs from the shop. The Ocean County Board of Health is investigating. (10:27 AM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

BRICK - Brick town council members on Tuesday unanimously passed the first draft of an ordinance that would ban the sale of bred puppies.

The council wants the ordinance passed and in effect by June 30, when the Breeders Association of America pet store’s license is up for renewal.

Last Thursday, the Ocean County Board of Health barred the pet store shop, which has been accused of selling sick and dying animals, from selling puppies for 28 days.

News 12 New Jersey reported last week about Breeder’s Association of America and complaints by customers that their pets were sick with the parvovirus. The News 12 report prompted an investigation by county health officials, who examined a dog that tested positive for the highly contagious parvovirus. Forty-four puppies remain under quarantine until April 28.

If the ordinance passes, the pet store would only be allowed to sell rescue animals.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

More on this topic

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump 1 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 2 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 3 New Jersey Weather Forecast
Gateway Tunnel Project officials say the tunnel is 4 Officials: Gateway Tunnel project 'a long way off'
A large fire late Tuesday night in Passaic 5 5-alarm fire in Passaic sends several people to hospital

advertisement | advertise on News 12

More News

Health officials were back at Breeder's Association of Health officials return to pet shop accused of selling sick dogs

Ocean County health officials returned to a Brick Township pet shop Wednesday to continue an

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association Families accuse pet shop of selling diseased puppies

Two New Jersey families are accusing an Ocean County pet store of selling them sick

The Reeves family purchased Cooper from Breeders Association Original Version: Families accuse pet stop of selling diseased puppies

Two New Jersey families are accusing an Ocean County pet store of selling them sick

Breeder's Association of America has been barred from Brick pet shop barred from selling puppies for 28 days

A Brick Township pet shop accused of selling sick and dying animals has been barred

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE