Jersey Proud: 4-year-old calls 911 to save mom’s life
Wawa confirms large data breach; ‘potentially all’ locations impacted
5 New Jersey officials, candidates face political corruption charges
Police: Icy roadways blamed for crash involving school bus, 2 other cars, and FedEx truck
3-day country music festival coming to Wildwood in 2020
Van Drew officially leaves Democratic party, joins GOP
NJ students visit Rocky statue, get surprise appearance from Sylvester Stallone
NJ students visit Rocky statue, get surprise appearance from Sylvester StalloneStudents from Paterson received the surprise of a lifetime on a field trip in Philadelphia when they met Sylvester Stallone.
Authorities: Man shot while trying to steal bag of money from armored truck
Authorities: Man shot while trying to steal bag of money from armored truckA 33-year-old Plainfield man is recovering from a gunshot wound after he was shot while trying to wrestle a bag of money away from an armored truck guard.
Police: Crane overturns onto side, traps worker underneath
Police: Crane overturns onto side, traps worker underneathPolice in Essex Fells say a tree service crane overturned onto its side, trapping a 34-year-old worker underneath.
After vote, Pelosi stokes impeachment trial uncertainty
After vote, Pelosi stokes impeachment trial uncertaintyMinutes after the House impeached President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw uncertainty into the process by refusing to say, repeatedly, when or whether she would send two articles to the Senate for a trial.