NORTH BRUNSWICK - Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash along Route 1 in North Brunswick. Officials said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near North Oaks Boulevard. Authorities said the car involved in the accident with a box truck was mangled. There was no immediate word on any injuries.