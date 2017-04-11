Box truck involved in accident on Route 1 in North Brunswick

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash along Route 1 in North Brunswick.

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash along

Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash along Route 1 in North Brunswick.

NORTH BRUNSWICK - Police are investigating a Tuesday morning crash along Route 1 in North Brunswick.

Officials said the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. near North Oaks Boulevard.

Authorities said the car involved in the accident with a box truck was mangled.

There was no immediate word on any injuries. 

