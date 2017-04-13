Body found inside vehicle in Roselle Burger King parking lot

A body was found Wednesday evening inside a pick-up truck that was sitting in a Burger King parking lot in Roselle, police said.

A body was found Wednesday evening inside a pick-up truck that was sitting in a Burger King parking lot in Roselle, police said. (6:36 AM)

ROSELLE - A body was found Wednesday evening inside a pick-up truck that was sitting in a Burger King parking lot in Roselle, police said.

The body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. inside a white Dodge Ram, which had tinted windows and was parked at the Saint Georges Avenue restaurant for days, according to authorities.

More details are expected to be released Thursday.

Stay with News 12 New Jersey for updates.

