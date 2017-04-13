Body found inside vehicle in Roselle Burger King parking lot

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

ROSELLE - A body was found Wednesday evening inside a pick-up truck that was sitting in a Burger King parking lot in Roselle, police said.

The body was discovered around 6:30 p.m. inside a white Dodge Ram, which had tinted windows and was parked at the Saint Georges Avenue restaurant for days, according to authorities.

More details are expected to be released Thursday.

