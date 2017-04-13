ROSELLE - A body was found Wednesday evening inside a pickup truck in a Roselle Burger King parking lot.

The body was found around 6:30 p.m. inside a white Dodge Ram that had tinted windows. The truck had apparently been parked in the lot for several days, according to police.

Employees at the restaurant told NJ.com that they called police after noticing that the truck had been in the lot for a while.

Authorities have not released any information about the death or whether it was deemed suspicious. The victim was a man, according to published reports, but his identity was not immediately released.

The Burger King remained open during the investigation, but the parking lot was blocked.