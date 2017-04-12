Arrest made in attack on McDonald’s employees in Bayville

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BAYVILLE - An arrest has been made in the alleged assault and stabbing of two McDonald’s employees in Bayville, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the attack happened Sunday night at the restaurant located on Atlantic City Boulevard.

Police said two men drove up to the drive-thru, ordered food and then began to bang on the window because they said their order was incorrect. One of the men allegedly punched the manager in the face, and when another employee ran out to confront the men, he was slashed with a knife, officials said.

Berkeley Township Detective Bureau arrested Kwasi Mayweather, 31, of Bayville, in connection with the incident. Mayweather was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

Police said through the course of the investigation, no evidence suggested that the other occupant of the vehicle committed a crime.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible.