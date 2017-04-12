Arrest made in attack on McDonald’s employees in Bayville

Police are searching for two men who allegedly attacked two McDonald's employees in Bayville.

Police are searching for two men who allegedly attacked two McDonald's employees in Bayville. (12:14 PM)

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments
Updated

BAYVILLE - An arrest has been made in the alleged assault and stabbing of two McDonald’s employees in Bayville, police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the attack happened Sunday night at the restaurant located on Atlantic City Boulevard.

Police said two men drove up to the drive-thru, ordered food and then began to bang on the window because they said their order was incorrect. One of the men allegedly punched the manager in the face, and when another employee ran out to confront the men, he was slashed with a knife, officials said.

Berkeley Township Detective Bureau arrested Kwasi Mayweather, 31, of Bayville, in connection with the incident. Mayweather was charged with one count of disorderly conduct.

Police said through the course of the investigation, no evidence suggested that the other occupant of the vehicle committed a crime.

Authorities said the incident remains under investigation and more charges are possible.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

Nicole Barbour is accused of helping to dump 1 Police seek second suspect in dumping of woman's body
Lebanon Township resident Timothy Piazza died Feb. 4 2 Police obtain video of Penn State frat pledge party where NJ student died
A large fire late Tuesday night in Passaic 3 5-alarm fire in Passaic sends several people to hospital
News 12 New Jersey - Weather On The 4 New Jersey Weather Forecast
St. John's bullpen relief pitchers have set up 5 VIDEO: St. John's bullpen antics

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE