7 Payless shoe stores closing in New Jersey

Of the 400 Payless shoe stores closing nationwide, seven are in New Jersey.

Seven Payless shoe stores closing in New Jersey

Seven Payless shoe stores closing in New Jersey

Like Tweet
Share Pin Email
0 Comments

EDISON - Of the 400 Payless shoe stores closing nationwide, seven are in New Jersey.

The locations include Lowes Shopping Center in East Rutherford, Marlton Crossing in Marlton, Mid State Mall in East Brunswick, Phillipsburg Mall in Phillipsburg, 574 Bloomfield Ave. in Bloomfield, Acme Plaza in Cape May Court House and Marlboro Plaza in Englishtown.

Payless ShoeSource, the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere, announced Tuesday that the company was filing for bankruptcy.

It's the latest company to be hurt by increasing online sales.

CLICK HERE to view the full list of Payless shoe stores closing in the U.S.

Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Trending Video

There is the potential for the Hackensack River 1 Heavy rain expected Thursday prompts flooding concerns
Gov. Christie halts payment to Amtrak following Monday's 2 Modified NJ Transit train schedules expected to last for one more day
3 VIDEO: Missing cat returns to Wanaque home after 2 years
4 VIDEO: Brick pet store allegedly sells sick puppies
St. Anthony High School in Jersey City will 5 St. Anthony High School to close at end of school year

advertisement | advertise on News 12

Features

It's good to know you have Walt Kane Kane in Your Corner

It's good to know you have Walt Kane in your corner.

On The Road On The Road

News 12 takes a look at the hottest Tech Check

Eric Landskroner has a look at the latest gadgets and biggest stories in tech.

News 12 On the Scene

Check out these exclusive videos from New Jersey celebs!

Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to News12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Time Warner® and Service Electric℠ video customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE