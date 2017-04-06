7 Payless shoe stores closing in New Jersey

EDISON - Of the 400 Payless shoe stores closing nationwide, seven are in New Jersey.

The locations include Lowes Shopping Center in East Rutherford, Marlton Crossing in Marlton, Mid State Mall in East Brunswick, Phillipsburg Mall in Phillipsburg, 574 Bloomfield Ave. in Bloomfield, Acme Plaza in Cape May Court House and Marlboro Plaza in Englishtown.

Payless ShoeSource, the largest specialty family footwear retailer in the Western Hemisphere, announced Tuesday that the company was filing for bankruptcy.

It's the latest company to be hurt by increasing online sales.

