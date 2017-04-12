5-alarm fire in Passaic sends several people to hospital

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

PASSAIC - A five-alarm fire late Tuesday night in Passaic that burned for hours sent several people to the hospital and caused a structure to collapse.

Officials said the fire started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on First Street. People reported seeing and smelling smoke for miles as the flames burned, causing a structure on the block to collapse.

Authorities said several people were taken to the hospital, but none of their injuries were serious.

News 12’s Jim Murdoch reported that 13 apartments were damaged and at least 60 people were forced from their homes. The American Red Cross said it was assisting 39 people from six families that were displaced by the fire.

Residents from 83 to 93 Market Street were evacuated and told to seek shelter at City Hall.

Officials advised residents in the area of First Street that they may have low water pressure or discolored water due to the millions of gallons of water firefighters used from hydrants. Electricity was cut off to First Street, as well as a portion of South Street.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora provided live updates from the scene for residents via Facebook.

"Thank you for your prayers. We remind you to keep all our firefighters, residents and everyone involved in prayer. You know it's often the case that our firefighters are out here working nonstop and continuously,” he said.

The fire was declared under control around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, but efforts to extinguish hot spots were continuing as of 6 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.