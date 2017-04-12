You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BELMAR - A five-alarm fire destroyed two homes early Wednesday morning in Belmar.

Officials said the fire started at a home in the 300 block of 10th Avenue and then spread to a neighboring house. Belmar Mayor Matt Doherty said each home was more than 110 years old.

The Belmar fire chief credited the residents’ smoke alarms for saving their lives and said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious, officials said.