2 of 3 people rescued from Union County house fire die

An early morning house fire in Berkeley Heights, Union County, sent a total of five people, including two firefighters, to a hospital Thursday.

BERKELEY HEIGHTS - Two of three people who were rescued from a house fire early Thursday morning in Berkeley Heights have died, police confirmed.

Officials said the fire, which started in the basement, was reported around 1 a.m. on Orion Road at a home in a cul-de-sac.

Emergency dispatchers said crews rescued an elderly couple and their caretaker, who were inside the home when the blaze began.

"Rescue crews were able to locate two of the victims, bring them out and did CPR. A third victim was located on the second floor soon thereafter, and he was brought out as well,” Berkeley Heights Fire Chief Anthony Padovano said.

The three residents and two firefighters were taken to a hospital for treatment, officials said. The elderly couple was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the care taker was listed in critical condition, police said.

Padovano said the two firefighters are expected to be OK.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

