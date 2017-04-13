146,000 garbage disposals recalled due to potential danger

EDISON - Anaheim and Moen are recalling about 146,000 garbage disposals due to a potential danger that the devices present.

The companies said a metal component inside the disposal can break off and come out of the disposal during use, posing an impact hazard.

While 22 reports have been received in which a metal component came out of one of the recalled disposals, no injuries have been reported.

Ten brands, including Kenmore and Frigidaire, are include in the recall. CLICK HERE to view the full list.

Anyone who has one of the recalled items should immediately stop using it and contact Anaheim Manufacturing by calling 800-628-0797 or by visiting www.anaheimmfg.com to arrange for a free replacement disposal to be installed at no cost.  

