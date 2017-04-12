1 house destroyed, 1 damaged in Belmar house fire

You need the latest version of the Adobe Flash Player to view the video related to this article. Download Now.

BELMAR - One house was destroyed and a second was damaged in a five-alarm fire early Wednesday morning in Belmar.

Officials said the fire happened at a home in the 300 block of 10th Avenue.

The originating home will need to be torn down, and the home in which the flames spread sustained extensive damage, fire officials said. News 12 New Jersey learned that both homes are over 100 years old.

The mayor of Belmar credited the residents’ smoke alarms for saving their lives.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.